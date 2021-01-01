Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M10 vs Galaxy A30s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Galaxy A30s

Самсунг Галакси М10
Samsung Galaxy M10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Samsung Galaxy M10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (483 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.36% 85.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10
396 nits
Galaxy A30s +22%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M10
82.36%
Galaxy A30s +3%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10
n/a
Galaxy A30s
120753

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M10
12:16 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M10
10:21 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M10
23:04 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 10

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M10
80 dB
Galaxy A30s +7%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 August 2019
Release date February 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.237 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.532 W/kg 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Samsung Galaxy M10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10
4. Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy M10
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Samsung Galaxy M10
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
9. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish