Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M10s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884B) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (155K versus 97K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 234 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10s
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10s
450 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M10s +3%
85%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10s and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M10s
234
Honor 9C +42%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M10s
848
Honor 9C +64%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10s
97044
Honor 9C +60%
155364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI EMUI 10.1
OS size 10.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25.58 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9C. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M10s.

