Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M10s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884B) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
47
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|-
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2050:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
234
Galaxy A10 +1%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10s +1%
97044
96336
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|10.7 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25.58 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M10s is definitely a better buy.
