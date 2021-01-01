Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси М10с
Samsung Galaxy M10s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M10s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884B) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10s
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10s +5%
450 nits
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M10s +4%
85%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10s and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M10s
234
Galaxy A10 +1%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10s +1%
97044
Galaxy A10
96336

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 10.7 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25.58 mm -
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M10s
n/a
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M10s is definitely a better buy.

