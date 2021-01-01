Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy M10s
VS
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M10s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884B) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10s
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 97K)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (542 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M10s
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M10s
450 nits
Galaxy A30 +20%
542 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M10s and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M10s
97044
Galaxy A30 +23%
119825

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 10.7 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M10s
n/a
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M10s
n/a
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M10s
n/a
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25.58 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

