Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M10s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884B) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.