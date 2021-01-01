Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M10s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884B) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.