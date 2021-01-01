Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Apple iPhone X

Самсунг Галакси М11
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Samsung Galaxy M11
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 88K)
  • 71% higher pixel density (458 vs 268 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (665 against 399 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 40.5 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 827:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
399 nits
iPhone X +67%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
iPhone X +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Apple GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
148
iPhone X +528%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
831
iPhone X +187%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M11
70422
iPhone X +251%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
88247
iPhone X +185%
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 10.9 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M11
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M11
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M11
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.7 dB
iPhone X +6%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2017
Release date April 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

