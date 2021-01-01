Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 90K)
  • 55% higher pixel density (415 vs 268 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (441 against 405 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40.5 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 827:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Honor 10 Lite +9%
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Honor 10 Lite +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90044
Honor 10 Lite +64%
148044

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 10.9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Honor 10 Lite +6%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 November 2018
Release date April 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

