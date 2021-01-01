Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.