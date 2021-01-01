Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.48% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (611 against 405 nits)
  • Weighs 48 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 268 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40.5 ms 29 ms
Contrast 827:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Honor 9 Lite +51%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11 +7%
81.6%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 10.9 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Honor 9 Lite +6%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2017
Release date April 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Samsung Galaxy M11
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M11
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy M11
4. Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy M11
5. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M11
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 8X vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish