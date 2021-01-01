Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Oppo A15 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Oppo A15

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Оппо Реалми А15
Oppo A15

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Oppo A15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A15
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 90K)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (481 against 405 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 151 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Oppo A15

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 827:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Oppo A15 +19%
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Oppo A15 +2%
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Oppo A15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
151
Oppo A15 +17%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
856
Oppo A15 +18%
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90374
Oppo A15 +24%
112290

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
81.5 dB
Oppo A15
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 124 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A15.

