Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.