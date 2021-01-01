Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Oppo Realme 8

Самсунг Галакси М11
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Samsung Galaxy M11
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (345K versus 99K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (603 against 398 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time 40.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast 827:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
398 nits
Realme 8 +52%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Realme 8 +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
147
Realme 8 +236%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
835
Realme 8 +88%
1571
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M11
99622
Realme 8 +246%
345174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.7 dB
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date April 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 213 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
