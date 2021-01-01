Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.