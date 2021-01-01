Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Oppo Realme C3

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 90K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (477 against 405 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 150 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G70

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 827:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Realme C3 +18%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Realme C3 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
150
Realme C3 +131%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
827
Realme C3 +51%
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90044
Realme C3 +92%
173132

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 realme UI 1.0
OS size 10.9 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Realme C3
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 February 2020
Release date April 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C3. But if the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (40%)
18 (60%)
Total votes: 30

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Samsung Galaxy M11 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A11
4. Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M31s
5. Samsung Galaxy M11 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite
6. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
7. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
8. Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme 5
9. Oppo Realme C3 and Samsung Galaxy A01
10. Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish