Samsung Galaxy M11 vs A01 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 51K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- 16% higher pixel density (311 vs 268 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 47 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|74.5%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|-
|Response time
|40.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|827:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11 +75%
90044
51576
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Android Go
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.
