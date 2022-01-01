Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A03

Самсунг Галакси М11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 101K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 150 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 827:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11 +1%
407 nits
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
150
Galaxy A03 +61%
242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
844
Galaxy A03 +8%
910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M11
101331
Galaxy A03 +78%
180041
CPU 40325 59385
GPU 10507 26274
Memory 30748 34858
UX 19613 59038
Total score 101331 180041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 10.9 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.7 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 November 2021
Release date April 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M11.

