Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (450 against 405 nits)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 280 and 150 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|264 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|-
|Response time
|40.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|827:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Galaxy A12 +87%
280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
850
Galaxy A12 +20%
1020
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90354
Galaxy A12 +3%
92666
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13