Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A12

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (450 against 405 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 280 and 150 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 264 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 827:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Galaxy A12 +11%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy A12
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
150
Galaxy A12 +87%
280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
850
Galaxy A12 +20%
1020
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90354
Galaxy A12 +3%
92666

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° 115°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
81.7 dB
Galaxy A12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 November 2020
Release date April 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M11 and Redmi Note 7
2. Galaxy M11 and Redmi 8
3. Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11
4. Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01
5. Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31s
6. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish