Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A20

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 150 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 85%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 827:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11 +2%
405 nits
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy A20 +4%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
150
Galaxy A20 +58%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
827
Galaxy A20 +4%
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90044
Galaxy A20 +9%
97752

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Galaxy A20
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2019
Release date April 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (47.1%)
18 (52.9%)
Total votes: 34

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy M11
2. Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy M11
3. Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy M11
4. Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M11
5. Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M11
6. Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A20
7. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A20
8. Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20
9. Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy A20
10. Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish