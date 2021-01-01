Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A20e
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (471 against 405 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 268 PPI)
- 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 235 and 150 points
- Weighs 56 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|80.98%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|96.2%
|PWM
|-
|349 Hz
|Response time
|40.5 ms
|32.6 ms
|Contrast
|827:1
|1357:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Galaxy A20e +57%
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
Galaxy A20e +2%
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90044
Galaxy A20e +8%
97385
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20e.
