Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (110K versus 90K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 94.5%
Response time 40.5 ms 36 ms
Contrast 827:1 914:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11 +5%
405 nits
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy A20s +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11 +3%
150
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
827
Galaxy A20s +8%
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90044
Galaxy A20s +22%
110084

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Galaxy A20s +1%
80.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (44.2%)
24 (55.8%)
Total votes: 43

