Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A30s

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (120K versus 90K)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (483 against 405 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 263 and 150 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 85.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 40.5 ms 4 ms
Contrast 827:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Galaxy A30s +19%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy A30s +4%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
150
Galaxy A30s +75%
263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
827
Galaxy A30s +16%
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90044
Galaxy A30s +34%
120753

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Galaxy A30s +6%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30s. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (41.2%)
20 (58.8%)
Total votes: 34

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
