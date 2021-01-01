Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A41

Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 90K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (431 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (619 against 405 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time 40.5 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 827:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Galaxy A41 +53%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy A41 +5%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M11
150
Galaxy A41 +104%
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M11
827
Galaxy A41 +45%
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M11
90044
Galaxy A41 +93%
173673

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.1
OS size 10.9 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Galaxy A41 +6%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

