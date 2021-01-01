Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.