Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M11
VS
Samsung Galaxy M10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M11
vs
Galaxy M10

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 82.36%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 827:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M11 +2%
405 nits
Galaxy M10
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M11
81.6%
Galaxy M10 +1%
82.36%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Galaxy M10
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Galaxy M10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M11
n/a
Galaxy M10
23:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB
Galaxy M10
80 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 January 2019
Release date April 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.237 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.532 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

