Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy M10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M10
- Weighs 34 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|82.36%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|-
|Response time
|40.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|827:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
23:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.237 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.532 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.
