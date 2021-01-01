Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Samsung Galaxy M12 Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (468 against 424 nits)

2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 364 and 177 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.1% Display tests RGB color space 93.3% - Response time 39 ms - Contrast 926:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy M12 424 nits Hot 10s +10% 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M12 81.9% Hot 10s +1% 83.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M12 177 Hot 10s +106% 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M12 1038 Hot 10s +29% 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M12 146674 Hot 10s n/a CPU 41540 - GPU 25838 - Memory 37210 - UX 42414 - Total score 146674 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M12 427 Hot 10s +68% 718 Stability 98% 98% Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 427 718 PCMark 3.0 score 6104 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 XOS 7.6 OS size 14 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M12 77.6 dB Hot 10s n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 April 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 10s. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M12.