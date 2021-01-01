Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (257K versus 93K)
- 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 534 and 278 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|84.3%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|170 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|223 gramm (7.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
278
Moto G9 Plus +92%
534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1023
Moto G9 Plus +69%
1724
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93344
Moto G9 Plus +176%
257974
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 238 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Plus is definitely a better buy.
