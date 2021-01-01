Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Moto G9 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy M12
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (257K versus 93K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 534 and 278 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
Moto G9 Plus

Display

Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.3%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
Moto G9 Plus +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 618
GPU clock 680 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
278
Moto G9 Plus +92%
534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1023
Moto G9 Plus +69%
1724
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12
93344
Moto G9 Plus +176%
257974

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Plus is definitely a better buy.

