Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Nokia 4.2

Самсунг Галакси М12
VS
Нокиа 4.2
Samsung Galaxy M12
Nokia 4.2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 109K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% 92%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 39 ms 42 ms
Contrast 926:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12 +1%
426 nits
Nokia 4.2
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12 +7%
81.9%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 505
GPU clock 680 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
177
Nokia 4.2 +1%
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12 +24%
1035
Nokia 4.2
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M12 +34%
146612
Nokia 4.2
109630
CPU 44756 36658
GPU 24822 14270
Memory 36022 23287
UX 42192 36323
Total score 146612 109630
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 428 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6104 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Android One
OS size 14 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
Nokia 4.2 +12%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 February 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M12 is definitely a better buy.

