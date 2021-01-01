Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs A5 (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo A5 (2020)

Самсунг Галакси М12
VS
Оппо А5 (2020)
Samsung Galaxy M12
Oppo A5 (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (477 against 427 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 310 and 178 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
A5 (2020)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% -
Response time 39 ms -
Contrast 926:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12
427 nits
A5 (2020) +12%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
A5 (2020) +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo A5 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
178
A5 (2020) +74%
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1026
A5 (2020) +37%
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M12
n/a
A5 (2020)
138617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12
n/a
A5 (2020)
150669
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.2 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
A5 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M12. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A5 (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy M21
3. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy M32
6. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Oppo A5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish