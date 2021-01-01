Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo A52

Самсунг Галакси М12
VS
Оппо А52
Samsung Galaxy M12
Oppo A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (468 against 427 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 313 and 178 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 39 ms 31.8 ms
Contrast 926:1 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12
427 nits
Oppo A52 +10%
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
Oppo A52 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
178
Oppo A52 +76%
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1026
Oppo A52 +35%
1382
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M12
n/a
Oppo A52
139513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12
n/a
Oppo A52
176736
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 14 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
Oppo A52 +18%
91.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2020
Release date April 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A52. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy M32
6. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
9. Oppo A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
10. Oppo A52 vs Oppo A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish