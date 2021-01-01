Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (587 against 435 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 3.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 179 points
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|83.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|93.3%
|98.3%
|Response time
|39 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|926:1
|823:1
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Realme 8 5G +220%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1050
Realme 8 5G +71%
1797
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
304880
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (145th and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
29:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.
