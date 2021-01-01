Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (587 against 435 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 179 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% 98.3%
Response time 39 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast 926:1 823:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12
435 nits
Realme 8 5G +35%
587 nits
Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
Realme 8 5G +2%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
179
Realme 8 5G +220%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1050
Realme 8 5G +71%
1797
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12
n/a
Realme 8 5G
304880
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
Realme 8 5G +5%
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

