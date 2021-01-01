Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (603 against 435 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 3.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 642 and 180 points
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|93.3%
|-
|Response time
|39 ms
|-
|Contrast
|926:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Realme 8s 5G +257%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1062
Realme 8s 5G +143%
2580
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 60 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 228 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8s 5G is definitely a better buy.
