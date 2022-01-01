Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Samsung Galaxy M12 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 147K)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (477 against 424 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M12 Price Oppo Realme 9i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93.3% - Response time 39 ms - Contrast 926:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy M12 424 nits Realme 9i +13% 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M12 81.9% Realme 9i +3% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610 GPU clock 680 MHz - FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M12 178 Realme 9i +107% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M12 1041 Realme 9i +44% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M12 147648 Realme 9i +70% 250690 CPU 44756 81097 GPU 24822 38425 Memory 36022 68438 UX 42192 63600 Total score 147648 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M12 428 Realme 9i n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 428 - PCMark 3.0 score 6164 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 14 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M12 77.6 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.