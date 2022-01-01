Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo Realme C25Y VS Samsung Galaxy M12 Oppo Realme C25Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (224K versus 147K)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

The phone is 10-months newer

94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 179 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 93.3% 92.8% PWM - 176 Hz Response time 39 ms 37 ms Contrast 926:1 935:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy M12 +6% 428 nits Realme C25Y 402 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M12 81.9% Realme C25Y 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M12 179 Realme C25Y +94% 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M12 1050 Realme C25Y +21% 1270 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M12 147435 Realme C25Y +52% 224577 CPU 41540 73473 GPU 25838 43616 Memory 37210 43837 UX 42414 62704 Total score 147435 224577 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M12 427 Realme C25Y n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 427 - PCMark 3.0 score 6104 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI R OS size 14 GB 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M12 77.6 dB Realme C25Y +7% 83 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M12. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25Y.