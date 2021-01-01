Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 VS Samsung Galaxy M12 Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 146K)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (575 against 424 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.4% Display tests RGB color space 93.3% - Response time 39 ms - Contrast 926:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy M12 424 nits Realme Narzo 30 +36% 575 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M12 81.9% Realme Narzo 30 +2% 83.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Mediatek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M12 177 Realme Narzo 30 +192% 517 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M12 1038 Realme Narzo 30 +61% 1669 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M12 146674 Realme Narzo 30 +113% 312221 CPU 41540 94181 GPU 25838 81936 Memory 37210 55490 UX 42414 82462 Total score 146674 312221 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M12 427 Realme Narzo 30 +245% 1475 Stability 98% 98% Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 427 1475 PCMark 3.0 score 6104 10262 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 14 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M12 77.6 dB Realme Narzo 30 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 May 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 is definitely a better buy.