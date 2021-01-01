Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A20e

Самсунг Галакси М12
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (464 against 427 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 270 PPI)
  • Weighs 73 grams less
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 232 and 178 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% 96.2%
PWM - 349 Hz
Response time 39 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast 926:1 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12
427 nits
Galaxy A20e +9%
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12 +1%
81.9%
Galaxy A20e
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
178
Galaxy A20e +30%
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12 +22%
1026
Galaxy A20e
844
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A20e
114781
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 14 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
Galaxy A20e +5%
81.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M32
6. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Samsung Galaxy A20s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish