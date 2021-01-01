Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A22 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs A22 5G

Самсунг Галакси М12
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22 5G
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (423 against 378 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (295K versus 145K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 553 and 177 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Galaxy A22 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% 95.7%
PWM - 147 Hz
Response time 39 ms 28 ms
Contrast 926:1 1596:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12 +12%
423 nits
Galaxy A22 5G
378 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
177
Galaxy A22 5G +212%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1030
Galaxy A22 5G +65%
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M12
145047
Galaxy A22 5G +104%
295551
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 14 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
16:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
29;00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
Galaxy A22 5G +8%
83.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 June 2021
Release date April 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 162 USD -
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is definitely a better buy.

