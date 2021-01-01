Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A32 4G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Slow-motion recording at 60FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Delivers 89% higher maximum brightness (799 against 423 nits)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 176 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Galaxy A32 4G

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% -
Response time 39 ms -
Contrast 926:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M12
423 nits
Galaxy A32 4G +89%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
Galaxy A32 4G +3%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
176
Galaxy A32 4G +99%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1040
Galaxy A32 4G +23%
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 14 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A32 4G
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A32 4G
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A32 4G
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 February 2021
Release date April 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

