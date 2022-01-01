Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs A33 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 146K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 70% higher peek brightness (726 against 426 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.3% 98.3%
PWM - 366 Hz
Response time 39 ms 1 ms
Contrast 926:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M12
426 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +70%
726 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
Galaxy A33 5G +2%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G68
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12
177
Galaxy A33 5G +313%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12
1033
Galaxy A33 5G +83%
1890
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M12
146491
Galaxy A33 5G +145%
358277
CPU 44756 112000
GPU 24822 92073
Memory 36022 74659
UX 42192 82142
Total score 146491 358277
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M12
427
Galaxy A33 5G +428%
2255
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 427 2255
PCMark 3.0 score 6062 10941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 14 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:26 hr
Watching video - 15:03 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M12
n/a
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB
Galaxy A33 5G +14%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2022
Release date April 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

