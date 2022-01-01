Samsung Galaxy M12 vs A33 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 146K)
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 70% higher peek brightness (726 against 426 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|83.7%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|93.3%
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|366 Hz
|Response time
|39 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|926:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Galaxy A33 5G +313%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1033
Galaxy A33 5G +83%
1890
|CPU
|44756
|112000
|GPU
|24822
|92073
|Memory
|36022
|74659
|UX
|42192
|82142
|Total score
|146491
|358277
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|427
|2255
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6062
|10941
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:26 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:03 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|-
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.
