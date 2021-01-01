Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy A40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (540 against 427 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Weighs 74 grams less
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 260 and 178 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|93.3%
|142.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|39 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|926:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Galaxy A40 +46%
260
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12 +8%
1026
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106947
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M12. But if the display, performance, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.
