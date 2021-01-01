Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Galaxy M01

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 77.5%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12 +6%
81.9%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 505
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12 +56%
280
Galaxy M01
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12 +22%
1023
Galaxy M01
837
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12
92555
Galaxy M01 +5%
96854

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 June 2020
Release date April 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M12 is definitely a better buy.

