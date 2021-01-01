Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Galaxy M02s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 280 and 187 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12 +50%
280
187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12 +4%
1023
980
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12 +1%
92555
91960
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M12 is definitely a better buy.
