Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 280 and 187 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M12
vs
Galaxy M02s

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.8%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M12
81.9%
Galaxy M02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M12 +50%
280
Galaxy M02s
187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M12 +4%
1023
Galaxy M02s
980
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M12 +1%
92555
Galaxy M02s
91960

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 January 2021
Release date April 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 162 USD -
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M12 is definitely a better buy.

