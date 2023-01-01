Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities