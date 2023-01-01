Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (228K versus 133K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 80.2% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 20 ms - Contrast 1119:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 448 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 +3% 82.7% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G80 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M13 182 Galaxy A14 +94% 353 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M13 1048 Galaxy A14 +25% 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M13 133440 Galaxy A14 +71% 228504 CPU 36404 - GPU 25205 - Memory 34626 - UX 35901 - Total score 133440 228504 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M13 510 Galaxy A14 n/a Max surface temperature 42.1 °C - Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 510 - PCMark 3.0 score 4927 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 22.3 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 81.4 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2022 February 2023 Release date June 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.