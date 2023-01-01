Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M13 vs A14 5G

Самсунг Галакси М13
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 133K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (524 against 448 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 182 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1119:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
448 nits
Galaxy A14 5G +17%
524 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13 +3%
82.7%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
182
Galaxy A14 5G +193%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1048
Galaxy A14 5G +66%
1744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
133440
Galaxy A14 5G +140%
320561
CPU 36404 76270
GPU 25205 80853
Memory 34626 72187
UX 35901 89679
Total score 133440 320561
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
510
Galaxy A14 5G +135%
1197
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C -
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 510 1197
PCMark 3.0 score 4927 7910
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 22.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:01 hr
Watching video - 13:23 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 January 2023
Release date June 2022 January 2023
SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and S21 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and A32 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and A13 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A04
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish