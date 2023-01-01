Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 390 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.3% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 140.9% PWM Not detected 127 Hz Response time 20 ms 6 ms Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 443 nits Galaxy A22 +34% 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 82.7% Galaxy A22 +2% 84.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 22.3 GB 18.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:47 hr Watching video - 15:49 hr Gaming - 05:52 hr Standby - 130 hr General battery life Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A22 39:25 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 +2% 81.4 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2022 June 2021 Release date June 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A22. It has a better performance and software.