Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (594 against 443 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 179 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 390 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 140.9%
PWM Not detected 127 Hz
Response time 20 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
443 nits
Galaxy A22 +34%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy A22 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
179
Galaxy A22 +110%
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1035
Galaxy A22 +32%
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
131814
Galaxy A22 +68%
222094
CPU 36404 68025
GPU 25205 46024
Memory 34626 41055
UX 35901 67687
Total score 131814 222094
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
510
Galaxy A22 +34%
682
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C 47.5 °C
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 510 682
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M13
4927
Galaxy A22 +36%
6716
Web score 4808 5372
Video editing 4771 5729
Photo editing 7616 10793
Data manipulation 3269 6723
Writing score 5053 6143
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 22.3 GB 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:47 hr
Watching video - 15:49 hr
Gaming - 05:52 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A22
39:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13 +2%
81.4 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 June 2021
Release date June 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A22. It has a better performance and software.

