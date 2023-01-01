Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A22
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
- 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 131K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (594 against 443 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 179 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|390 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|140.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|127 Hz
|Response time
|20 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|1119:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Orange
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Galaxy A22 +110%
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1035
Galaxy A22 +32%
1369
|CPU
|36404
|68025
|GPU
|25205
|46024
|Memory
|34626
|41055
|UX
|35901
|67687
|Total score
|131814
|222094
|Max surface temperature
|42.1 °C
|47.5 °C
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|510
|682
|Web score
|4808
|5372
|Video editing
|4771
|5729
|Photo editing
|7616
|10793
|Data manipulation
|3269
|6723
|Writing score
|5053
|6143
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|22.3 GB
|18.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:20 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:49 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:52 hr
|Standby
|-
|130 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A22. It has a better performance and software.
