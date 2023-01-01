Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M13 vs A23 5G

Самсунг Галакси М13
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 133K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (511 against 448 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 182 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 82.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1119:1 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
448 nits
Galaxy A23 5G +14%
511 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 619
GPU clock 820 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
182
Galaxy A23 5G +275%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1048
Galaxy A23 5G +86%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
133440
Galaxy A23 5G +128%
304708
CPU 36404 93053
GPU 25205 70312
Memory 34626 54302
UX 35901 95521
Total score 133440 304708
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
510
Galaxy A23 5G +135%
1197
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C 43.9 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 510 1197
PCMark 3.0 score 4927 9944
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 22.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:53 hr
Watching video - 14:37 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 134 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A23 5G
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy A23 5G +6%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 August 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Samsung Galaxy M13
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
8. OnePlus Nord N300 or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish