Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A32 VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 131K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 131K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Delivers 83% higher peak brightness (809 against 443 nits)

Delivers 83% higher peak brightness (809 against 443 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 179 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price Samsung Galaxy A32 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.6% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 20 ms - Contrast 1119:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 443 nits Galaxy A32 +83% 809 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 82.7% Galaxy A32 +2% 84.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 22.3 GB 18.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:46 hr Watching video - 14:17 hr Gaming - 06:20 hr Standby - 115 hr General battery life Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A32 35:02 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 81.4 dB Galaxy A32 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced May 2022 February 2021 Release date June 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.