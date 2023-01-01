Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A32

Самсунг Галакси М13
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 83% higher peak brightness (809 against 443 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 179 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1119:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
443 nits
Galaxy A32 +83%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy A32 +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Mediatek Helio G80
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
179
Galaxy A32 +94%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1035
Galaxy A32 +24%
1283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
131814
Galaxy A32 +67%
220576
CPU 36404 65278
GPU 25205 56558
Memory 34626 36467
UX 35901 62688
Total score 131814 220576
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 510 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 4808 -
Video editing 4771 -
Photo editing 7616 -
Data manipulation 3269 -
Writing score 5053 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 22.3 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:46 hr
Watching video - 14:17 hr
Gaming - 06:20 hr
Standby - 115 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy A32
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 February 2021
Release date June 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.

