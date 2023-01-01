Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 131K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (495 against 443 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 179 points
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.1%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms 53 ms
Contrast 1119:1 862:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
443 nits
Galaxy A32 5G +12%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13 +1%
82.7%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
179
Galaxy A32 5G +182%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1035
Galaxy A32 5G +61%
1662
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
131814
Galaxy A32 5G +77%
233732
CPU 36404 68866
GPU 25205 51875
Memory 34626 57238
UX 35901 56429
Total score 131814 233732
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
510
Galaxy A32 5G +141%
1227
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C 37.2 °C
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 510 1227
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M13
4927
Galaxy A32 5G +39%
6868
Web score 4808 4624
Video editing 4771 5403
Photo editing 7616 12273
Data manipulation 3269 6741
Writing score 5053 7383
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 22.3 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 14:29 hr
Gaming - 06:44 hr
Standby - 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy A32 5G +14%
93.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 January 2021
Release date June 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.

