Samsung Galaxy M13 vs A32 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 131K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (495 against 443 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 179 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|96.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|20 ms
|53 ms
|Contrast
|1119:1
|862:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Galaxy A32 5G +182%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1035
Galaxy A32 5G +61%
1662
|CPU
|36404
|68866
|GPU
|25205
|51875
|Memory
|34626
|57238
|UX
|35901
|56429
|Total score
|131814
|233732
|Max surface temperature
|42.1 °C
|37.2 °C
|Stability
|97%
|97%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|510
|1227
|Web score
|4808
|4624
|Video editing
|4771
|5403
|Photo editing
|7616
|12273
|Data manipulation
|3269
|6741
|Writing score
|5053
|7383
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|22.3 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:24 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:29 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:44 hr
|Standby
|-
|133 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.
