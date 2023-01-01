Samsung Galaxy M13 vs A32 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 131K)

77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 131K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (495 against 443 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (495 against 443 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 179 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 96.1% PWM Not detected - Response time 20 ms 53 ms Contrast 1119:1 862:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 443 nits Galaxy A32 5G +12% 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 +1% 82.7% Galaxy A32 5G 81.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 22.3 GB 22 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:55 hr Watching video - 14:29 hr Gaming - 06:44 hr Standby - 133 hr General battery life Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A32 5G 39:15 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 16 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 81.4 dB Galaxy A32 5G +14% 93.2 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced May 2022 January 2021 Release date June 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.