Samsung Galaxy M13 vs A34 5G

52 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy M13
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 126% higher peak brightness (1001 against 443 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M13 and A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM Not detected 253 Hz
Response time 20 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
443 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +126%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 820 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
178
Galaxy A34 5G +335%
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1036
Galaxy A34 5G +123%
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
131224
Galaxy A34 5G +262%
475035
CPU 36404 129705
GPU 25205 137609
Memory 34626 83375
UX 35901 125604
Total score 131224 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
511
Galaxy A34 5G +351%
2303
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 511 2303
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M13
4924
Galaxy A34 5G +135%
11581
Web score 4834 9532
Video editing 4773 7448
Photo editing 7649 18557
Data manipulation 3260 11030
Writing score 5041 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 22.3 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:44 hr
Watching video - 17:53 hr
Gaming - 06:28 hr
Standby - 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +11%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2023
Release date June 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

